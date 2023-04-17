NCP will never join BJP: Sharad Pawar told Uddhav Thackeray, claims Sanjay Raut2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 05:40 AM IST
- Reports of NCP leader Ajit Pawar may break ranks to join hands with the ruling BJP in Maharashtra although Ajit Pawar has dubbed such speculations as baseless and denied having a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) faction has claimed that Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has recently told former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with Bhartiya Janata Part(BJP) even though someone may join at thier individual capacity. The senior leader of the UBT faction made the comments in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the party mouthpiece Saamana in the wake of speculations that senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar may break ranks to join hands with the ruling BJP in the state, amid a plea seeking disqualification of 16 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena pending before the Supreme Court.
