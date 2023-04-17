NCP will never join BJP: Sharad Pawar told Uddhav Thackeray, claims Sanjay Raut

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has dubbed such speculations as baseless and denied having a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ajit Pawar is also the leader of opposition in Maharashtra. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state. Raut in the Marathi publication claimed, "(Sharad) Pawar told Uddhav Thackeray during their meeting (on Tuesday) that nobody wants to switch over. But, family is being targeted. If anyone takes a personal decision to leave, it is their individual issue. But we as a party will never go with the BJP." "There is tremendous anger among people of Maharashtra against the present state government. Any one joining the BJP will be committing political suicide. This is want Thackeray and Pawar felt," the Rajya Sabha member wrote.