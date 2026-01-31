NCP-NCP (SP) merger possibilities: Piyush Goyal says unlikely that will happen; party leaders remain tight-lipped

Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Saturday that he did not anticipate a reconciliation between the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions — formerly led by Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash, and his uncle Sharad Pawar.

He noted that the NCP, serving as a key ally in Maharashtra's Mahayuti coalition, has delivered a very effective performance.

"I personally do not see that will happen," Goyal told PTI in an interview.

Goyal remarked that the party's allegiance “was with Ajit Pawar and now stands with Sunetra Pawar.”

"I don't see Mr Sharad Pawar being invited to join the NCP, given that he has lost the people's trust and the vote," he added.

High-ranking officials within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by the late Ajit Pawar’s wing, maintained a careful silence regarding potential reunification with the opposing faction.

Conversely, representatives from the NCP (SP) suggested that Ajit Pawar had been a strong advocate for bringing the two groups back together, though party patriarch Sharad Pawar admitted that the initiative might now encounter significant hurdles.

On Saturday evening, Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late leader, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, assuming the role left vacant by her husband’s tragic passing.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal emphasized that the party's current focus remains on ensuring the durability of the governing BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance.

Earlier that morning in Baramati, Sharad Pawar revealed that Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil had been actively negotiating a merger strategy for the previous four months.

"All discussions were held at their level, but it now appears the process may hit a roadblock following the (plane) accident. The talks were progressing in a positive direction, but the accident adversely affected the process," Sharad Pawar said.

"It was Ajit's wish to unite the two factions, and now it is our wish that his wish should be fulfilled," he added.

Speaking from Ishwarpur, Jayant Patil asserted that a definitive roadmap had been concluded in mid-January, with an official declaration originally intended for February 12.

