NDA-2 marks 1 year in office, PM Modi reaches out

Even as the government announced a ₹20-trillion stimulus package, there is growing criticism that the government has overlooked the plight of migrant workers who have been worst hit by the lockdown. The outreach to farmers, poor and unorganized sector is significant as most of the migrants are returning to politically significant states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. While Bihar will go to polls later this year, West Bengal will hold elections next year.