NDA likely to gain as Rajya Sabha results begin to pour in

NEW DELHI : The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is inching towards a majority in Rajya Sabha as the ruling alliance won at least five out of the 19 seats that went to polls on Friday. Additionally it has also won 3 out of the five seats where results were announced earlier as there was no contest. While BJP maintained its dominance in states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and North East states, Congress too had its share of gain in Rajasthan.

Polling and counting for elections took place on Friday. Results in high stake states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand were on expected lines but Gujarat, where Congress has raised objections on certain voting norms, continues to be a cliffhanger.

On Friday, BJP led National Democratic Alliance has won two seats in Madhya Pradesh, one each in Rajasthan, Manipur and Jharkhand. It has already won two seats in Karnataka and one in Arunachal Pradesh. In contrast, Congress has won 2 seats in Rajasthan, one in Madhya Pradesh and had registered win on one seat in Karnataka earlier. YSRCP Congress swept the results in Andhra Pradesh winning all four seats at stake on Friday.

The increase in numbers in Rajya Sabha for NDA is crucial because its impact would be immediately visible in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would try to push it's legislative agenda forward.

The strength of the opposition in Rajya Sabha has been a constant challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government even as the ruling alliance has complete dominance over the proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

The outcome of the Rajya Sabha elections is also reflective of the performance of BJP and its alliance partners in the assembly elections. The change in government in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh and resignation of opposition legislators in Gujarat as worked in favour of BJP-NDA combine. Members of the NDA believe that Rajya Sabha is the final frontier for the ruling alliance because it is the only forum where opposition is strong and possibly corner the union government.

The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament is going to be crucial because opposition parties are already planning to corner the government on issues of India-China border dispute in which 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred, the reverse migration of daily wage labourers during nationwide lockdown, the spread and control of coronavirus pandemic in the country and the steps taken by the union government along with state of economy.

