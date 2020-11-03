NDA made weaker sections partner in development: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had made the financially and socially weaker sections a partner in the development of the country.

Speaking at a public meeting in Bihar's Khagaria, Modi said the ongoing assembly elections were an opportunity to defeat dynasty politics, lawlessness, corruption and scams. People should vote for development, law and order and a government that believes in democratic values and does not differentiate between people on the basis of caste and religion, he added.

“The poor, Dalits, backwards are partners in the development of the country and Bihar. In this election dynasty will lose and democracy will win, lawlessness will lose and development will win, arrogance will lose, corruption and scams will lose and it will be a victory of law and order and development of Bihar," said Modi.

Polling is underway in Bihar for the second phase of assembly elections in 94 constituencies across 17 districts on Tuesday.

Modi said the next decade is to fulfil aspirations of the people of Bihar while the last decade was to provide electricity and gas connections. Modi said in the coming decade, Bihar will have piped gas, water in every house, water and gas grid, airports and water ports, and every poor will have a house.

“Development will be faster and it will be done to fulfil the aspirations of people of Bihar. Development of Bihar will be faster after NDA returns to power. We do not differentiate between people on the basis of caste and religion, we work with the message of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas (development for all)," said Modi.

Modi alleged that opposition parties had refused the right of people to elect their own representatives when they were in power and were responsible for booth capturing, murder and loot during elections.

He said NDA had transferred money to at least 75 lakh people in Bihar who were part of different government schemes, provided subsidised cooking gas to 90 lakh women, and built 1.25 crore toilets in Bihar.

“People often ask why Modi wins elections? It is because Modi works for women and their daughters, the financially and socially marginalised. It is because of Ayushman Bharat programme that poor will not suffer because of lack of access to doctors, medicines and hospitals," he added.

Speaking at another rally in Saharsa, Modi said, "People opposed to the slogan of Bharat Mata Ki Jai have all come together in this election... People of Bihar will never support them. The message from Bihar is clear, we have to make Bihar self reliant and people are voting for it."

