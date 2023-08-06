NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh govt in Manipur1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:19 PM IST
NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance has withdrawn support from N Biren Singh's government in Manipur
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Kuki People's Alliance on Sunday withdrew support from N Biren Singh's government in Manipur. The announcement was made via a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey.
In a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, KPA president Tongmang Haokip informed that his party has decided to snap ties with the Biren Singh government in Manipur where violence and riots has claimed more than 160 lives in the state.
The letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey mentioned: “After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous."
"Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void," KPA President Haokip said in the letter.
In the 60-member legislative body, the KPA is represented by two Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) - Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat.
The BJP has 32 members in the Manipur Assembly, while it has the support of five NPF MLAs and three independent legislators.
The opposition legislators include seven from the NPP, five from the Congress and six from JD(U).
Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on May 3 days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).
A video surfaced on social media showing two women stripped naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men, drawing attention and public anger to the ethnic conflict in the state-ruled Bharatiya Janata Party.
The prevailing situation in Manipur triggered bedlam in both Houses of Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session.
(With agency inputs)
