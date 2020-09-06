NDA's GST is an absolute failure: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI : Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre on Sunday and criticised it for poor implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying it's an absolute failure. Gandhi’s remarks came amid spiralling controversy over GST compensation with key opposition ruled states rejecting Union government's borrowing options.

With about a week left for the Parliament’s monsoon session, Congress along with other opposition parties is planning to corner the government over GST row and economic slowdown.

"And what is the result of NDA's GST? Today, the government of India is unable to provide the GST compensation money to the states...Hence this GST is an absolute failure. Not only it is unsuccessful, it is an attack on the poor and on the small and medium businesses," Gandhi said in a video released across his social media handles on Sunday morning.

"GST is not a tax system, it is an attack on India’s poor. It is an attack on small shopkeepers, small and medium businesses, farmers and labourers. We have to recognise this attack and stand against it together," he added in the video message which is third in a four part series of his views on economy. The earlier two have been on informal economy and demonetisation.

GST compensation issue has come under spotlight with its council last week offering states two borrowing options to tide over their GST revenue shortfall as the GST cess collected from items such as cars and tobacco was not adequate to compensate them this financial year.

Opposition states however rejected both the options and decided that the Centre should not delegate its constitutional obligation of meeting the revenue gap to the states.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated