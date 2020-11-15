NDA to meet today at 12.30 pm in Patna over Bihar election results

The National Democratic Alliance ( NDA ) is scheduled to hold a joint legislature party meeting on Sunday to decide who will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is expected to be elected as the leader at today's meeting in Patna over Bihar poll results.

On Friday, the Bihar Chief Minister had tendered his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan for formation of a new government.

According to reports, Nitish Kumar, Ashok Chaudhary, Vijay Chaudhary and Vijendra Yadav will be present in the meeting from the JD(U) side. From the BJP's side, Sushil Modi, MoS Home Nityanand Rai and BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal, among others, will be there in the meeting apart from Sahani and Manjhi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will reportedly attend the meeting today. Apart from Rajnath Singh, the key meeting will also be attended by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav.

Apart from choosing the Chief Minister, the leaders will also pitch for Deputy CM, Speaker and ministry portfolios.

Earlier, at the last Cabinet meeting of his government, Nitish Kumar proposed to dissolve it, saying that on 15 November afternoon, NDA legislators would meet to elect leader of the alliance.

“A joint meeting of the all four National Democratic Alliance [NDA] partners in Bihar will be held at 12:30 p.m. on November 15 and the legislators would elect leader of the legislature party to finalise details pertaining to the next government formation," Kumar said while speaking to media persons after a meeting with leaders of the NDA constituents.

“All decisions regarding government formation will be discussed in that meeting and you all [media persons] will be informed thereafter", he added.

This comes as the constituents of the NDA, which secured a majority in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The BJP had won 74 seats, JD(U) 43 — worst performance ever since the party came to power in 2005, while eight seats were won by other NDA constituents, the HAM(S) and the VIP.

Among the Opposition alliance partners, the RJD got 75 seats, while the Congress 19 and the Left parties bagged 16 seats in the recent Assembly elections for total 243 seats.

