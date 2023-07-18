NDA vs Opposition: Rival factions hold meetings ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near, both Opposition parties and the BJP-led NDA held strategy meetings on Tuesday. The ruling coalition meeting began in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon with representatives from 38 parties even as its political opponents concluded a two day meet in Bengaluru. The Opposition has rebranded itself as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, asserting that 2024 would be an ‘INDIA vs NDA’ clash.

“It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Both groups appear to have laid heavy emphasis on meeting attendance - highlighting the growing number of parties who have backed either faction. The growing rift within the NCP was also on display, with party supremo Sharad Pawar attending the Opposition meet while Ajit Pawar and other members of the ‘rebel’ faction were warmly welcomed into the NDA ranks.

“NDA is holding a meeting with 30 parties. I have not heard about so many parties in India. Earlier they didn't hold any meetings but now they are meeting one by one (with NDA parties). PM Modi is now afraid of opposition parties. We have gathered here to save democracy and the Constitution," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile the Opposition meeting was attended by 26 parties who later circulated a joint declaration.

"We will meet again in Mumbai to discuss the details on seat sharing and campaign management. We have come together to save this grave situation in the country," the Congress leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)