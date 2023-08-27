NDA’s 4 to 5 political parties in touch with INDIA alliance, claims Congress

The Congress party also said some of them will join the opposition bloc in the coming days

The Congress party has claimed that 4 to 5 political parties of the BJP-led NDA bloc are in touch with the INDIA alliance and some of them will join the opposition bloc in the coming days.

“At least 4 to 5 political parties which were among the 38 parties that attended the NDA meeting addressed by PM Modi are in touch with the INDIA alliance. Some of them are expected to join the opposition bloc very soon while some before (2024) elections," Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma said on Sunday at a press conference in Nagpur.

Some very important decisions will be taken at the upcoming meeting of the INDIA group, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on September 1, said Sharma.

The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was held in Delhi last month.

“Considering the current situation in the country, it is not important who will lead but what is important is how we all together, as a cementing force, can remove this arrogant government," he said.

"The year 2024 belongs to INDIA," said the Congress spokesperson.

“I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he will order an inquiry by the CBI and the ED into recent CAG reports and the corruption that has come to the fore in NHAI (National Highway Authority of India), and health and insurance sectors," he Sharma.

“People of Amethi always want someone from the Gandhi family to contest from there. Who will contest from Amethi, that decision will be taken by Rahul Gandhi and his family. There is no official decision on this aspect," he said to a query on whether Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 general elections, BJP's Smriti Irani defeated sitting MP Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi constituency.