Nearly 1 million child refugees have fled Ukraine for Poland since war began

Located less than three hours from the busiest border crossing with Ukraine, Krakow is carrying one of Europe’s heaviest refugee burdens. A city of less than 800,000 before the war began, it is now home to about 110,000 refugees, Mr. Majchrowski said, a 14% jump in population in less than a month. Warsaw, home to about 1.6 million before the war, has received 300,000 refugees, an even bigger leap. If they stay, one out of every six residents in the capital will be a recently arrived Ukrainian.

