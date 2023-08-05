comScore
Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using Hindutva to “divide" the society and grab power, while asserting that it needs to be saved. Akhilesh Yadav also said that the I.N.D.I.A bloc will uproot the BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“There is need to save 'true Hindutva', BJP's Hindutva is to divide society and grab power. The I.N.D.I.A bloc will uproot 'divisive' BJP govt in 2024 with support of PDA (Pichhade, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) in Uttar Pradesh," Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI.

Akhilesh Yadav also accused the BJP government of conducting “fake encounters" and coining “fake lies".

"BJP-ruled Mainpur and Haryana are burning. There was a conspiracy to trigger riots in Bareilly. The BJP patronises rioters and punishes officers who work to maintain law and order," Yadav alleged.

When asked how the Opposition alliance and his party will counter the BJP challenge in the Lok Sabha election, Akhilesh Yadav said, "They [the BJP] have done a lot of fake encounters. Now people will encounter the BJP government in 2024."

Akhilesh Yadav said, "The SP is there. More parties that are willing to join the INDIA alliance are welcome. The BJP has done nothing except dividing the society."

Coming back to “true Hindutva", Akhilesh Yadav said, “True Hindutva is to save the honour of women, eating Shabri's 'ber' [ending discrimination], hugging Kewat [referring to the boatman hugged by Lord Ram as mentioned in the epic Ramayana], spreading love and increasing tolerance."

"Spreading the 'Ganga–Jamuni Tehzeeb' [a syncretic fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultural elements] and Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam worldwide is what true Hindutva says. It is the responsibility of Hindustanis to spread true Hindutva," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 05:59 PM IST
