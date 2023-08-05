Need to save ‘true Hindutva’, BJP using it to divide society, grab power: Akhilesh Yadav1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 05:59 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of using Hindutva to divide society, vows to uproot the BJP-led government in 2024.
Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using Hindutva to “divide" the society and grab power, while asserting that it needs to be saved. Akhilesh Yadav also said that the I.N.D.I.A bloc will uproot the BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.