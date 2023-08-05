Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using Hindutva to “divide" the society and grab power, while asserting that it needs to be saved. Akhilesh Yadav also said that the I.N.D.I.A bloc will uproot the BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

