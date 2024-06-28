NEET 2024 row in Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi’s mic ’switched off’, govt says ready for discussion but...

The Opposition lodged a protest and raised the issue of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examination in Parliament's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Friday. A few Congress leader alleged that the mic of the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was switched off as he demanded a discussion on the matter.

Following this, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to opposition MPs not to confuse the students. The minister said the the government is ready for any discussion "but everything should happen within tradition and decorum".

"...We are not going to spare anyone. Those who were in charge of NTA have been removed, and senior officials have been given the responsibility. All this is proof of the government's commitment... I want to appeal to the opposition that they should not confuse the students...," Pradhan said.

Pradhan's statement came as opposition leaders demanded a debate over the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam 2024. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised the NEET issue and demanded that the matter be discussed.

Speaker Om Birla insisted that discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's Address be taken up first. However, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Monday, July 1, without having a debate on the matter.

Opposition says Rahul Gandhi's mic was switched off Some Congress leaders alleged that the mic of Rahul Gandhi was switched off while he was speaking in Parliament on Friday. ""Rahul Gandhi raised the NEET issue. Who switched off his mic?... It is BJP's plan to have no discussion on NEET, NTA's failure as an institution," said Congress MP Manickam Tagore.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda also said, "The paper was leaked in the NEET exam and the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is running away from responsibility. We had a discussion on this and when it was raised in the House, the mike was switched off."

"If the mike of the Leader of the Opposition is switched off, then there will be anger among other opposition MPs, and the same happened in the House... We demand that this issue be discussed," he added.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said it was "unfortunate" that no discussion could be held over the NEET issue. "There are two germane issues. The first is NEET, where lakhs of students were impacted as a result of the paper leak, and the second is those criminal laws that are to be implemented on July 1, 2024," he said.

Tiwari added, “So, an adjournment motion notice had been given on NEET by the INDIA Alliance partners. I had specifically given notice about the criminal laws that their implementation must be stopped. Unfortunately, no discussion happened.”

Govt 'ready for discussion but...' Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is ready for every kind of discussion, "but everything should happen within tradition and decorum".

"When the President herself spoke about the exam in her speech yesterday, it shows the government's intention that we are ready to face any issue...," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also assured that the government is ready for discussion but the Congress has halted the proceedings, which is condemnable.

"On behalf of the government, we have made it clear that we will give detailed information on whatever issue is raised. We assure the members once again that the government is always ready for discussion," he said.