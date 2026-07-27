NEET Protests: Govt to bring tougher new anti-paper leak bill in Parliament today. What's changed?

The Narendra Modi-led Union government is all set to introduce a new bill on paper leaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament today, 27 July. The proposed amendment in a 2024 bill is in line with its efforts to prevent paper leaks in the future in competitive exams.

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The Parliament is expected to return to its normal functioning today after a week-long disruption with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister - a key demand of protesting students as well as the opposition.

"After listening to the voice the young generation and the historic decisions taken by Prime Minister Modi for the future of students, I appeal to all the MPs to participate in tomorrow's “The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Sunday.

What does the bill propose? The proposed legislation seeks to significantly overhaul the 2024 framework by instituting strict time bounds for both investigations and judicial proceedings.

The new stringent bill – the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 – proposes stricter punishment, with a longer jail term and a higher quantum of fines than the one brought two years ago.

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The bill will be introduced by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, who, along with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, met the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) delegation to find a solution to the protest over the NEET-UG paper leak.

“In recent years, there have been some incidents of question paper leakages and malpractices in examinations conducted by public examination authorities, which tend to affect the transparency and fairness of the public examinations system," reads the statement of objects of the bill.

The Bill introduces seven key amendments designed to plug enforcement loopholes, establish dedicated judicial mechanisms, and accelerate criminal trials. The proposed law promises speedy trials by setting up fast-track courts that are mandated to finish trials within three months from the filing of the chargesheet.

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The bill introduces seven key amendments designed to plug enforcement loopholes, establish dedicated judicial mechanisms, and accelerate criminal trials. The proposed law promises speedy trials by setting up fast-track courts that are mandated to finish trials within three months from the filing of the chargesheet.

"Hence, in order to further strengthen the fairness, to enhance the credibility of the public examinations system and to facilitate speedy trial and ensure time bound investigations of offences under the said act, it is necessary to make amendments in the said Act,” the bill reads.

10-year- jail term for unfair means Anyone resorting to ‘unfair means and offences’, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than ‘five years but which may extend up to ten years and with fine up to fifty lakh rupees,’ according to the proposed law. The service provider can be punished with a fine of ₹5 crores and the proportionate cost of examination shall also be recovered from the service provider, who will be barred from any responsibility for a public examination for eight years, it says.

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At present, the jail term for unfair means and offences was three to five years with ₹10 lakh fine as per 2024 bill. Similarly, service providers’ fine was one crore with a ban for four years, as per the current bill.

Anyone resorting to 'unfair means and offences', shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than “five years but which may extend up to ten years and with fine up to fifty lakh rupees," according to the proposed law

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State governments and Union Territory Administrations will be empowered to designate Courts of Session as Special Fast Track Courts dedicated exclusively to trying offences under the Act.

Proceedings in special fast-track courts must be conducted on a day-to-day basis, with trials mandated to conclude within three months from the date the chargesheet is filed.

The proposed bill inserts two new sections — 12A and 12B — for speedy probe and trials. The new sections say a central investigating agency or special investigation team shall complete the probe “within a period of two months from the date of a reference made to it by the central government.”

The 2024 bill stipulated investigation by federal agencies. In the new bill, the Centre retains the authority to constitute a dedicated special task force to handle high-stakes or cross-state examination fraud.

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Investigations into offences under the Act must be completed within two months to prevent procedural delays.

Other provisions in the bill State governments and UT Administrations will be authorised to appoint specialised legal counsel specifically for prosecuting examination malpractices.

The bill provides enhanced terms of imprisonment and heavier financial penalties for individuals, coaching centres, and service providers found guilty of organised paper leaks.

The government is also expected to push its legislative agenda in the remaining period of the monsoon session as the first week was almost washed out due to opposition protests.

Amid the furore over opposition demands, two bills were introduced in the first week of monsoon session - the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in Lok Sabha and The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

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Other bills on the government's agenda include the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

A 37-day-long demonstration spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which got wider support due to fast by activist Sonam Wangchuk, culminated in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and is expected to continue till August 13.

Nandan Nilekani-led ‘high-powered’ task force On Sunday, in one of many efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a “high-powered” task force under the leadership of Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to suggest measures for leak-proof and tech-sound exams.

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In recent years, there have been incidents of question paper leakages that affect the transparency and fairness of public examinations.

The government constituted the multidisciplinary panel of domain experts to revamp the National Testing Agency (NTA), with a focus on strengthening its technological capabilities and implementing structural reforms in the examination system.

Apart from Nilekan, the task force also comprises former ISRO chairman S Somnath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.