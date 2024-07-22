NEET row: Dharmendra Pradhan’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, ‘understands maths of unfair…’

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress for failing to implement bills against unfair practices in educational institutions, questioning their refusal to curb irregularities.

Livemint
Published22 Jul 2024, 09:45 PM IST
NEET row: Dharmendra Pradhan's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, ‘understands maths of unfair…’
NEET row: Dharmendra Pradhan’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, ‘understands maths of unfair…’(PTI)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at the Congress on Monday amid continued protests against the NEET-UG row. The development came even as the Supreme Court continued hearing a clutch of petitions seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe. Meanwhile top Congress leaders met on Monday to chalk out a strategy for the Budget Session and vowed to raise the issue strongly in the upcoming days. 

“May be Rahul Gandhi understands the fundamentals and maths of unfair practices too well. That explains why Congress govt. failed to implement the bills to stop malpractices in educational institutions, including Prohibition of Unfair Practices Bill, 2010. Can the LoP tell under what compulsions, pressure and for what considerations did the Congress Party refuse to bring laws to curb irregularities?” Pradhan asked. 

A social media post by the senior BJP leader also claimed that the ‘ground reality on paper leaks during UPA regime’ would ‘open a can of worms’ for the Raebareli lawmaker. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 09:45 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsNEET row: Dharmendra Pradhan’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, ‘understands maths of unfair…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    312.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    6.3 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    134.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -2.95 (-2.14%)

    Tata Steel

    160.35
    03:57 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.6 (1.65%)

    Wipro

    505.75
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -51.5 (-9.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

    235.05
    03:53 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    21.1 (9.86%)

    NBCC India

    184.85
    03:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    13.05 (7.6%)

    Indian Hotels Company

    620.20
    03:54 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    42.95 (7.44%)

    Chalet Hotels

    820.00
    03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    55.9 (7.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue