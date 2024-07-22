NEET row: Dharmendra Pradhan’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, ‘understands maths of unfair…’

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at the Congress on Monday amid continued protests against the NEET-UG row. The development came even as the Supreme Court continued hearing a clutch of petitions seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe. Meanwhile top Congress leaders met on Monday to chalk out a strategy for the Budget Session and vowed to raise the issue strongly in the upcoming days.

“May be Rahul Gandhi understands the fundamentals and maths of unfair practices too well. That explains why Congress govt. failed to implement the bills to stop malpractices in educational institutions, including Prohibition of Unfair Practices Bill, 2010. Can the LoP tell under what compulsions, pressure and for what considerations did the Congress Party refuse to bring laws to curb irregularities?” Pradhan asked.

A social media post by the senior BJP leader also claimed that the ‘ground reality on paper leaks during UPA regime’ would ‘open a can of worms’ for the Raebareli lawmaker.

The LoP and his cabal are all but shedding crocodile tears. The ground reality on paper leaks during UPA regime and when Shri Akhilesh was at the helm of UP, will open a can of worms for both Shri @RahulGandhi and Shri @yadavakhilesh.



