NEET row turns political in Bihar: From Tejashwi Yadav's link to Samrat Choudhary's picture with 'paper leak' accused
The NEET-NTA fiasco triggered political row in Bihar, with the NDA government and the Opposition RJD levelling allegations and linking each other with the accused in the “paper leak” case. Here's how the political row unfolded over the NEET controversy.
The NEET "paper leak" case took a political turn earlier this week after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha said the NEET-UG 2024 exam issue was connected with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Since then, the opposition has waged a war of words and counter-allegations as it raised concerns over the future of lakhs of student put on stake after the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam.