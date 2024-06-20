NEET, UGC-NET 2024 row: 10 year jail term, ₹1 Cr fine as punishments in new ‘anti-paper leak’ law. Full details here
UGC-NET 2024 row: Known as Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, this ‘anti-paper leak’ bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on February 6 and in the Rajya Sabha on February 9, 2024. The same month, President Droupadi Murmu cleared the bill and it became a law.
The Union Education Ministry on June 19 scrapped the UGC-NET 2024 examination following inputs that coveted test's integrity may have been compromised. The UGC-NET was conducted on June 18 across 317 cities of the country.