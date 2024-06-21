From paper leak charges to 67 toppers. Find complete timeline of NEET, UGC-NET row here
NEET, UGC-NET row: The cancellation of UGC-NET on June 19 came amid ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam - NEET. Both exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The controversies surrounding the UGC-NET and NEET-UG, the two important national-level examinations, have triggered a political row with opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of being more concerned about Lok Sabha Speaker's election scheduled next week.