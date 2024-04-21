Neha Hiremath murder case: BJP chief JP Nadda meet Karnataka Congress leader's family, demands CBI probe
BJP chief JP Nadda visits family of murdered student Neha Hiremath, seeks CBI probe. She stabbed in college sparking protests.
BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday visited the family of 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath who was stabbed to death recently and offered them condolences. She was the daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message