BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday visited the family of 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath who was stabbed to death recently and offered them condolences. She was the daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his visit, the BJP chief demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of Neha, "if the Karnataka police unable to handle the investigation of the case".

Neha was stabbed to death by her former classmate in the premises of her college in Karnataka's Dharwad on April 18 sparking widespread protests across state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing reporters, Nadda said, "I offered condolences to the family and came here to stand with them in this hour of grief."

He also said that her murder is a heart breaking incident.

Taking exception to the statements made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara, Nadda said it would "influence and "dilute" the probe while requesting the Karnataka government to handover the case to CBI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If the state government wants, they can refer the case to CBI and BJP will cooperate so that this innocent girl gets justice, humanity gets justice and such incidents do not recur in future... even her father has demanded for a CBI probe because he doesn't have faith in the state police and wants the investigation into the murder of his daughter to be transferred to the CBI," Nadda said.

The Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary also visited Neha's residence and assured justice to her family.

Offering condolences to her family, she said Neha's death should not be politicised for personal gains and if it was done, then it is like insulting the daughter of this land. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to news agency PTI, Choudhary, "I made them be strong and also told them not to allow anyone to use this incident for their selfish input or politicising it, because then it will be like insulting Neha. If we are really worried about her, we all have to strongly support and allow the police to do a free investigation and as early as possible, we have to get justice for Neha."

The incident snowballed into a political slugfest. While the ruling congress has tried to project it as an "incident with a personal angle", the BJP suspects "love jihad" and said that it points to the "deterioration of law and order" in Karnataka.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

