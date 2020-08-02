NEP lacks clarity on implementation roadmap, strategy and finances: Congress

“What about affirmative action. India over 70 years has put in a huge amount of effort to be inclusive and take care of the disadvantaged groups in terms of education and related job opportunities. In the new NEP there is skirting around on all these key issues. There is talk of special education zones but that will limit it to certain geographies," Gowda said in the press conference adding that the advances made over several decades could be reversed if these concerns are not given centrestage in the policy.