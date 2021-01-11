Nepal PM calls Parl dissolution a political issue, SC should dismiss case

Calling the Nepal government's move to dissolve the lower house of the Parliament to be a 'political move', Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the Supreme Court should dismiss the case.

Oli's comments come as the move, which has been claimed to be unconstitutional by members of the ruling party and the opposition, is being challenged in the apex court, where hearings are currently underway.

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

"It is the executive right of the country's functioning, it's a political question. It (the hearing) isn't a constitutional or legal one as it's a political query on how a country is governed and how it should be governed. The court should dismiss it as no answer is required," Oli said while addressing the Upper House on Sunday.

"Political decisions would direct politics as per the constitution, and democratic values are paving the way to go ahead. The current situation would also pass in similar ways. It is based on the doctrine of necessity," Oli added.

A total of 13 petitions are filed in the Supreme Court of Nepal, challenging the decision of Oli and President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower house parliament, claiming it unconstitutional. The apex court has yet to give a verdict on the writ petitions.

Following the dissolution of the Lower House and the announcement of midterm elections, the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) witnessed its vertical split as the already-strained ties between the two rival factions of the party have further deepened.

The Oli-led faction of the ruling party is backing the dissolution of the House while the other faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal is firmly opposing the government's move and demanding the restoration of parliament. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via