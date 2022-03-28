Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit India from April 1 to 3

Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit India from April 1 to 31 min read . 02:09 PM IST
- This will be the first bilateral visit abroad by the Prime Minister of Nepal ,Sher Bahadur Deuba after assuming his office in July last year.
Prime Minister of Nepal,Sher Bahadur Deuba, accompanied by his spouse Dr. Arzu Deuba, will pay an official visit to India from 01-03 April at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA).
This will be the first bilateral visit abroad by the Prime Minister of Nepal after assuming his office in July 2021. A high-level delegation will accompany the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister of Nepal will call on Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2 April. EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval will call on the Prime Minister of Nepal. Besides official engagements in New Delhi, the Prime Minister of Nepal will visit Varanasi, UP.
India and Nepal enjoy age-old and special ties of friendship and cooperation. In recent years, the partnership has witnessed significant growth in all areas of cooperation. The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review this wide ranging cooperative partnership and to progress it further for the benefit of the two peoples.
Deuba had visited India in each of his four earlier stints as prime minister of Nepal. His last visit to India in his capacity as the prime minister was in 2017. Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship. The country shares a border of over 1850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services. Nepal's access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India.
