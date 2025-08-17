Netanyahu Slams Anti-War Protests as Gaza City Conquest Looms

(Bloomberg) -- Israelis took to the streets on Sunday to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to conquer the rest of the Gaza Strip rather than attempt to negotiate an end to the war under which Hamas would free its last hostages.

As Netanyahu suggested calls to end the war would embolden Hamas, police scuffled with demonstrators blocking roads, making at least 30 arrests and turning a water cannon on participants at a sit-down protest at a Jerusalem access tunnel.

Almost two years into an offensive that’s pushed Israel toward global isolation and left much of the Palestinian enclave in ruins, Netanyahu’s government this month gave the army the green light to conquer the de facto capital, Gaza City, and crush Hamas holdouts.

While the tanks and troops have yet to get rolling, some members of Netanyahu’s security cabinet have complained that the planned scale of the operation is insufficient. At the same time, his envoys look poised to resume mediated talks on a truce and hostage release if Hamas softens its terms. There’s been no indication so far that the Iran-backed faction will do so.

Earlier unwavering domestic backing for the war, which was launched in response to Hamas’ killing and kidnapping rampage of Oct. 7, 2023, is long gone. Polls show most Israelis want a deal to bring back the 50 hostages, even if the remnants of Hamas are left intact. The 20 hostages believed to be alive are at risk of execution or being caught up in cross-fire.

In scenes recalling the kind of anti-government demonstrations that of preceded the war, groups organized over social media flooded several highway intersections on Sunday, the first day of Israel’s workweek. Many held up Israeli flags and photographs of hostages.

Netanyahu has vowed victory against Hamas. His timeline for achieving this has proven elastic, and he hasn’t given details on who might next rule the shattered Gaza Strip, where the Hamas-run health ministry — which doesn’t distinguish between combatant and civilian casualties — says 61,000 Palestinians have died.

“Those calling today for the end of the war without a Hamas defeat are not only hardening the Hamas position and making the freeing of our hostages less likely,” Netanyahu said Sunday. “They’re also ensuring that the horrors of Oct. 7 recur time and again, that our sons and daughters will have to fight time and again in a forever war.”

While Israel’s main labor federation declined to join in Sunday’s strike, the protesters found support from the private sector. The local operations of Apple and Microsoft pitched in, as did New York-listed web platform developer Wix.com and online marketplace Fiverr, as well as Qumra Capital and Pitango Ltd. The companies allowed workers to take the day off to attend the demonstrations.

“We are at a fateful moment for the Israeli nation and we do not intend to sit idly by,” the Hi-Tech Forum, a coalition formed in 2023 to protest the government’s proposed judicial overhaul, said in a statement. “This is a moment when every Jew and Israeli should show their support for the (hostage) families and call for an end to the war and the return of all hostages.”

Eli Cohen, a member of Netanyahu’s security cabinet, said the Israel Defense Force would on Sunday finalize orders for the takeover of Gaza City, part of about 25% of the territory previously avoided during military incursions on the belief that hostages are being held there.

The plan targets six to eight weeks for the forced evacuation of as many as 1 million Palestinian civilians before the main assault, Cohen told Channel 14 TV, adding that he would press for its acceleration: “This can be done in two to three weeks.”

Shva, operator of Israel’s national payment processing infrastructure, reported that as of 12 pm local time, the day’s credit card spending was down just 5.1% from a week ago, suggesting a minor impact on businesses from the strike. The Israel Business Forum, a group of 200 of the country’s top business leaders, met with hostage families but stopped short of formally backing the strike.

Hamas, which is considered a terrorist group in much of the West, wants any Gaza truce to guarantee a full Israeli withdrawal. It’s signaled it might cede some power, but refuses Israel’s demand to disarm. On Sunday, Hamas denounced the Gaza City plan as “the beginning of a new wave of brutal genocide” by the Israelis.

Israel lost 1,200 people, most of them civilians, in the Oct. 7 attacks and more than 450 troops in Gaza combat since. Israel’s longest war has spilled onto several fronts, including with Iran, and strained the military.

“Today’s demonstrations show the difference between the Israeli government and its people,” said Noa Tishby, an Israeli-born Los Angeles actress/producer and social media influencer on the conflict. “Israelis are exhausted from more than two years of protesting against this government, and yet are out today resisting the war in Gaza.”

--With assistance from Ethan Bronner and Fadwa Hodali.

