Kolkata: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah trained his guns on the West Bengal government for naming Shramik Express as Corona Express, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she never called the trains 'Corona Express' and it was the public who named it so.

"I never called the trains 'Corona Express'. It was the public who called it that," said Banerjee during a press conference here.

On Tuesday, while speaking at the 'West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally' on the issue of special trains being run for migrants, Shah mentioned that despite opposition from West Bengal government, the Centre released a fund of ₹11,000 crore for the state to fight the pandemic.

"You have insulted Bengal labourers who were coming to the state to meet their family amid coronavirus by naming trains as Corona Express. This express will take you out of state. It will become your exit route," Shah said.

He had targeted the West Bengal government over continued political violence in the state.

Meanwhile, Banerjee said that 11 lakh migrant labourers, stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown in other states, have returned to the state already, and 30,000 are yet to come.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via