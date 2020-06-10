Home >Politics >News >Never called Shramik Special trains 'Corona Express', people are saying: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2020, 07:24 PM IST ANI

  • Mamata's comments came a day after Amit Shah, addressing a virtual rally for West Bengal, accused her of 'insulting' migrant workers returning to the state on Shramik Special trains
  • Migrant crisis has happened due to unplanned lockdown; 11 lakh people have returned to West Bengal, says Mamata

Kolkata: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah trained his guns on the West Bengal government for naming Shramik Express as Corona Express, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she never called the trains 'Corona Express' and it was the public who named it so.

"I never called the trains 'Corona Express'. It was the public who called it that," said Banerjee during a press conference here.

On Tuesday, while speaking at the 'West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally' on the issue of special trains being run for migrants, Shah mentioned that despite opposition from West Bengal government, the Centre released a fund of 11,000 crore for the state to fight the pandemic.

"You have insulted Bengal labourers who were coming to the state to meet their family amid coronavirus by naming trains as Corona Express. This express will take you out of state. It will become your exit route," Shah said.

He had targeted the West Bengal government over continued political violence in the state.

Meanwhile, Banerjee said that 11 lakh migrant labourers, stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown in other states, have returned to the state already, and 30,000 are yet to come.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

