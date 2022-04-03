This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Chirag Paswan asserted that he respected rules and lawful process and never demanded that his family should be allowed to stay in the house permanently.
After the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan in October 2020, the bungalow was allotted to Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August last year
Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan vacated the bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan after the Centre sent a team for the eviction process.
The Directorate of Estates, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, sent a team of officials to the bungalow in Janpath, Delhi to execute the eviction order issued to Chirag Paswan last year. Loaded trucks were seen moving out of the 12 Janpath bungalow.
An eviction order was issued last year by the Directorate of Estates (DoE), with multiple reminders were sent.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader, Paswan, expressed his disappointment with the manner in which his family has been evicted from the Janpath bungalow, noting that he has not been given any alternative official residence to which he is entitled as a second-term member of Parliament.
The ministerial bungalow was allotted in 1990 to his father, a stalwart Dalit leader who was a minister for much of the period till his death in 2020.
Chirag Paswan said his family had been staying there after being given an extension.
"My family fully respects the lawful process. One cannot forcibly keep a place if he is not entitled to it. Surely, I am disappointed with the manner in which it (eviction) was done. I am a second-term MP, and I should have been given alternative accommodation," the Jamui MP said.
He said he has as of now no government accommodation and has shifted to his grandmother's house in the national capital.
Ram Vilas Paswan was a union minister both in UPA and NDA governments and was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar.
After the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan in October 2020, the bungalow was allotted to Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August last year. Chirag Paswan has already been allotted a flat reserved for MPs, according to the government officials.
