New clashes hit France in Macron pensions standoff

New clashes hit France in Macron pensions standoff4 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 02:57 AM IST
Radical protesters clashed with French security forces Thursday in a new show of anger against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms, with dozens arrested and some starting a fire at one of his favourite restaurants
