Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: Atishi resigns, who'll be next CM? Parvesh Verma or…

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2025, 03:32 PM IST

Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: The BJP secured two-thirds majority, bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop at 22 from its previous tally of 62. Stay tuned to Mint's LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Delhi New CM Announcement: