Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: Who will be Delhi's new Chief Minister? All eyes are on the next chief minister of Delhi after the Bharatiya Janata BJP ousted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power in the national capital.
Amid speculations, five names have emerged for the top post. These include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi constituency, and Ramesh Bidhuri who was defeated by former Chief Minister Atishi from the Kalkaji seat.
Other names circulating in the political arena include BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, and Vijender Gupta
Delhi Election Result 2025
The BJP secured two-thirds majority, bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop at 22 from its previous tally of 62. The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat.
AAP's prominent leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former minister Satyendra Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj were among others who lost the Delhi Elections.
Atishi resigns as Delhi Chief Minister
Atishi tendered her resignation as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday, following her party's loss in the assembly elections. The AAP leader submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas on Sunday.
Atishi, 43, was serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi since September last year. Her elevation to the top post came after Kejriwal announced resignation from his post, days after resigning from the post. She became the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.
Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: The BJP ousted the AAP government in Delhi, winning 48 of total 70 assembly seats in the national capital. The AAP won 22 seats, down from 62 in the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election. The Congress failed to open its account.
