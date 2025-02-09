Hello User
Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: Atishi resigns, who'll be next CM? Parvesh Verma or…

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 03:32 PM IST
Livemint

Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: The BJP secured two-thirds majority, bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop at 22 from its previous tally of 62.

Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: From left to right: BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma.

Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: Who will be Delhi's new Chief Minister? All eyes are on the next chief minister of Delhi after the Bharatiya Janata BJP ousted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power in the national capital.

Amid speculations, five names have emerged for the top post. These include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi constituency, and Ramesh Bidhuri who was defeated by former Chief Minister Atishi from the Kalkaji seat. 

Other names circulating in the political arena include BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, and Vijender Gupta

Also Read: Delhi CM race heats up: Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, or Manoj Tiwari – Who will be BJP’s CM pick?

Delhi Election Result 2025

The BJP secured two-thirds majority, bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop at 22 from its previous tally of 62. The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat.

AAP's prominent leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former minister Satyendra Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj were among others who lost the Delhi Elections.

Track Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates

Atishi resigns as Delhi Chief Minister

Atishi tendered her resignation as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday, following her party's loss in the assembly elections. The AAP leader submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas on Sunday.

Atishi, 43, was serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi since September last year. Her elevation to the top post came after Kejriwal announced resignation from his post, days after resigning from the post. She became the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.



09 Feb 2025, 03:32 PM IST Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: What happened in Delhi Election 2025?

Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: The BJP ousted the AAP government in Delhi, winning 48 of total 70 assembly seats in the national capital. The AAP won 22 seats, down from 62 in the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election. The Congress failed to open its account.

09 Feb 2025, 03:18 PM IST Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: Who will be next Delhi CM? Here are top contender for the post

Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: The BJP is yet to announce Delhi's next chief minister. As the wait continues, speculation are rife the chief minister could be among Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, and Vijender Gupta. Read more here

