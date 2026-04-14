'New government will have my full cooperation and guidance': Ex-Bihar CM Nitish Kumar issues statement after resigning

Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday issued a statement hours after he submitted his resignation to Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain.
Taking to X, Kumar, in a long message, said, "We have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. For so many days, we have continuously served the people. We had decided that we would now leave the post of Chief Minister, and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, we met the honorable Governor and submitted our resignation to him. Now the new government will look after the work here. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance."
Kumar also recalled the first time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was formed in the state. He noted, "On 24 November 2005, the NDA government was formed in the state for the first time. Since then, the rule of law has prevailed in the state, and we have been continuously engaged in development work. The government has worked for the development of all sections of society from the very beginning—whether Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward classes, extremely backward classes, Dalits, or Mahadalits—work has been done for everyone."
He went on to say that the NDA government ensured that development work was carried out across sectors, including education, health, roads, electricity, and agriculture. The NDA government also ensured that development work has been carried out for both women and youth in the state, Kumar noted.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.