New Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini likely to face floor test in Assembly today. 10 key points
Nayab Singh Saini, the new Chief Minister of Haryana, is set to face a floor test today after replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. He has the support of 48 MLAs in the state.
Haryana politics: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Nayab Singh Saini who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the new chief minister of Haryana is likely to face floor test today i.e. on 13 March. Yesterday, he along with five ministers sworn-in at a Raj Bhawan ceremony hours after the dramatic resignation of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet.