Haryana politics: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Nayab Singh Saini who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the new chief minister of Haryana is likely to face floor test today i.e. on 13 March. Yesterday, he along with five ministers sworn-in at a Raj Bhawan ceremony hours after the dramatic resignation of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet.

Here are 10 points to know 1. While speaking to news agency ANI, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "We have asked the Speaker to conduct the floor test tomorrow at around 11 am, in the Vidhan Sabha. We have informed the Governor about the support of 48 MLAs..."

2. The five other newly sworn-in ministers are BJP's Kanwar Pal (Jagadhari), Mool Chand Sharma (Ballabhgarh), Jai Parkash Dalal (Loharu) and Banwari Lal (Bawal), and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala (Rania).

3. Saini on Tuesday said that the BJP-led government in the state has the support of a total of 48 MLA.

Also Read: Manohar Lal Khattar out, Nayab Singh Saini in: Why did BJP leadership not choose him as chief minister? 4. After the collapse of the BJP and JJP alliance and the subsequent resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former CM Khattar said that the demand of the JJP leaders over the Lok Sabha polls seat allocation may have led to the split of the alliance. "The demand of the JJP leaders over the Lok Sabha polls seat allocation may have led to the collapse of the alliance. The 10 seats in the state were won by the BJP. The JJP leaders must have talked to the central leadership. There is nothing official but they (JJP) have decided that they will fight the Lok Sabha seats separately and accordingly the decisions have been made."

5. He further added that it was the tradition of the BJP that from time to time the party keeps bringing new faces forward to lead the government.

6. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said that the party is set to give Khattar a big responsibility in the coming time. While speaking to the media persons, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "He is a senior leader and has experience in the party and organisation and has run a good government. Soon the party will give him a big responsibility..."

7. Anil Vij, who held the powerful Home portfolio in the previous cabinet and was often at loggerheads with Khattar was very unhappy after being dropped from the new Cabinet, the former CM said. Speaking to reporters, Khattar said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Anil Vij is our senior leader...It is in his nature that he gets upset quickly but becomes okay soon. There have been such instances before. He is upset but we are talking to him...Our new chief minister will also talk to him."

Also Read: Who is Nayab Singh Saini? Meet new Haryana CM who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar 8. In October last year, Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini was appointed Haryana BJP state president. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Saini defeated Nirmal Singh of the Congress Party by a margin of more than 3.83 lakh votes, winning the Kurukshetra seat.

9. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested.

10. Currently in the 90-member house, the BJP has 41 MLAs, in which the majority mark is set at 46. JJP has 10 MLAs, INLD has 1, Congress has 30, Independent has 7 and HLP has 1 MLA.

(With inputs from agencies)

