‘New heights of hypocrisy’: PM Modi slammed by Congress’ Jairam Ramesh for trying to ‘cover up’ electoral bond ‘scam’
Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'lying' about the electoral bond scheme and accused him of hypocrisy.
Congress’ general secretary-in-charge for communications Jairam Ramesh on April 1 launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defending the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme. PM Modi, in an interview with Tamil channel Thanthi TV on March 31, vehemently justified the scheme, saying that it helped trace the source of funding of political parties