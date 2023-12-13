In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

On security breach in Parliament, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “The fact that these people were apparently sponsored by a sitting MP of the ruling party...These people smuggled in smoke pistols which show there is a serious security lapse. Not only they fired the pistols but also shouted some slogans inaudible to some of us. The new building does not seem to be configured very well when it comes to security by comparison with the arrangements in the old building...."

The Trinamool Congress has strongly criticised the central government on Wednesday for the security breach in Parliament, wherein two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and released canisters emitting yellow-coloured smoke.

The TMC, through a series of posts on social media, criticised the BJP-led Union government for the security lapses and questioned the efficacy of the Union Home Ministry under Amit Shah.

"New India. New Parliament. New Legislations. Same old security breaches. Today, on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament building, two men, both carrying smoke canisters emitting an unidentified yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery and ran into the Lok Sabha chamber."

"How did such a significant security breach occur especially when @AmitShah's MHA-controlled Delhi Police was said to be on high alert? And in whose name were the visitors' passes issued?" the AITC posted on 'X'.

In a post on X, party president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the security breach that took place in Parliament is a very serious matter.

"We demand that the Home Minister should come to both the Houses and give a statement on this. The question is, how did two people come inside such a big security department and release gas from a canister there," he said.

"Today, on Martyr's Day, we paid tribute to the brave security personnel who lost their lives in the attack on Parliament 22 years ago. We hope that the government will take this very seriously. We demand a thorough investigation into the entire incident. We always want unity and integrity of the country," he wrote.

The infiltration in the Lok Sabha is extremely troubling, especially on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks. I am glad there was no major injury or damage done to anyone. Parliament is among the most high-security buildings of our country. Such a major security lapse is unacceptable," Venugopal posted on X.

"We demand answers from the Home Ministry and there must be a thorough review of the security arrangements in the new Parliament building," further read the post.

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambram also called this a security breach "Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001."

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, "It was a terrible experience. Nobody could guess what was their target and why were they doing this. We all left the House immediately, but it was a security lapse. How could they enter with instruments releasing smoke?..."

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav said, "All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters - they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha..."

