New parliament is like ‘five-star jail’…, Sanjay Raut slams BJP govt for low productivity at Central Vista
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticizes the new parliament building in Delhi, calling it a 'five-star jail' with low productivity. Teething issues surfaced during a special session, with some MPs complaining of visibility challenges.
The new parliament building is “five-star jail" and its productivity is much less than the previous setup, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut takes a jibe at the BJP government while talking about Central Vista in New Delhi.
