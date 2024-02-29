Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticizes the new parliament building in Delhi, calling it a 'five-star jail' with low productivity. Teething issues surfaced during a special session, with some MPs complaining of visibility challenges.

The new parliament building is “five-star jail" and its productivity is much less than the previous setup, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut takes a jibe at the BJP government while talking about Central Vista in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“One should see the condition of Central Vista in New Delhi" in a mocking tone Raut told media persons and further added that “The new parliament is like a five-star jail where you can't work."

In May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's new ₹971 crore parliament building in Delhi, accommodating 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 300 in the Rajya Sabha. However, during a special session in September, teething issues surfaced. Some opposition MPs complained of visibility challenges, stating that binoculars were needed to see each other within the complex. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Parliamentary sessions might be taken back to the old building if INDIA comes to power’ The Rajya Sabha leader also hinted that if the opposition INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre, then parliamentary sessions might be taken back to the old building.

“When we form our government, we will start our parliament session in our historical parliament," he said.

Earlier this week, Raut said that members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance agreed on a seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for the coming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday and it would be announced soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, state Congress president Nana Patole and Prakash Ambedkar will meet to give final approval to the deal and it will be announced at a press conference," the Rajya Sabha member said.

The meeting that took place between Congress, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) was attended by Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Varsha Gaikwad, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leaders Jayant Patil, Jitendra awhad and Anil Deshmukh, and Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut and Vinayak Raut

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!