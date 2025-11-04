New political entity for Northeast announced by Conrad Sangma, Pradyot Manikya and Kikon

In what could reshape the political landscape of India’s Northeast, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Tipra Motha chairperson Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, and former BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon on Tuesday announced plans to create a new regional political entity.

The leaders, whose respective parties — the National People’s Party (NPP) and Tipra Motha — are allies of the BJP, described the initiative as a “historic step” aimed at providing a unified political platform for the people of the region.

What Is the New Political Entity About? Announcing the development at a press briefing, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the move sought to bring together diverse voices from the Northeast under one banner.

“We have decided to work together for a distinct political entity for the Northeast. We have formed a committee which will submit a report in the next 45 days. We are not here to fight any political party — our primary focus is on the people of the Northeast. The idea is to give a single platform to people of NE,” Sangma said.

He further added that, “The committee is mandated to reach out to other political parties.”

Outlining the entity’s priorities, Sangma emphasised that protecting the land rights of indigenous communities would remain central to their agenda.

“The protection of land rights of indigenous people is a primary concern,” he said, adding that, “Our parties are going to merge and become one political entity at the right time.”

Who Are the Key Leaders Involved? The new regional platform has been jointly initiated by four prominent figures from the Northeast — Conrad Sangma (NPP, Meghalaya), Pradyot Manikya Debbarma (Tipra Motha, Tripura), Mmhonlumo Kikon (BJP, Nagaland), and Daniel Langthasa (People’s Party, Assam).

All four leaders were signatories to a joint statement declaring the formation of the proposed entity.

“We, leaders from different states of the North East, have come together today to make a collective and historic announcement, i.e., the coming together of various voices of our region to form a united singular political entity that truly represents the aspirations of our people,” the statement said.

The initiative aims to consolidate political representation across the eight northeastern states, which have often witnessed fragmented regional politics.

What Did Pradyot Manikya Say About the Initiative? Tipra Motha’s founder and royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, known for his advocacy of indigenous rights, described the effort as one of unity and purpose rather than confrontation.

“We want to speak for our people with conviction and truth. We may have different points of view but we are not at civil war. Efforts have been made earlier to create a platform. We are not here to pick up fights with anyone but fight for our rights,” Manikya said.

Which Parties Are Not Yet Part of the Alliance? Although several influential leaders from the Northeast have expressed support, some major regional parties have opted to stay out for now.

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), which currently governs Mizoram; the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the ruling party in Nagaland; and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a BJP ally in Assam, are not yet part of the proposed political grouping.

However, media reports indicated that the new committee formed by Sangma and others will soon reach out to these and other regional actors to explore possible collaboration.

Why Does This Matter for the Northeast’s Political Future? The Northeast has long been a mosaic of distinct ethnic, linguistic, and cultural identities — often reflected in fragmented political allegiances. By seeking to unify regional parties and leaders, this initiative could redefine how the region interacts with national politics in New Delhi.

Analysts suggest the move could serve two purposes: asserting regional autonomy within the federal framework and negotiating more effectively with national parties on developmental and constitutional matters.

With both NPP and Tipra Motha maintaining working relationships with the BJP, the formation of an independent political platform may also recalibrate alliances ahead of future state and national elections.

What Comes Next? A joint committee has already been formed to determine the structure, scope, and policy framework of the proposed party.

According to the joint statement, “A committee has been formed to deliberate on the future course of action, including the modalities and structure of the proposed political entity.”

The committee will submit its recommendations within 45 days. Once its findings are reviewed, the merging process of participating parties is expected to begin “at the right time,” as Sangma indicated.

For now, the leaders have maintained that their initiative is not an act of opposition but a step towards collective empowerment.

“We are not here to fight any political party,” Sangma reiterated. “Our primary focus is on the people of the Northeast.”

The Road Ahead The coming months will determine whether this proposed platform can move from rhetoric to reality. Its success will depend on whether it can sustain cohesion amid the powerful gravitational pull of national parties like the BJP and Congress.