NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi only criticizes others and doesn't speak about the work done by his government in the last ten years, while saying that former PMs worked to make a new India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“PM Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to the country cannot be questioned", said Pawar while addressing a Lok Sabha election campaign in Amravati for a Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate.

“I saw the operations of around every Prime Minister including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, including Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh. They wanted to create a new India, but the current PM just offers criticism," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He asserted that some BJP leaders had made public remarks regarding amending the Constitution and urged the people to prevent the emergence of autocracy in India, PTI reported.

Pawar said he has come to apologize to the people of Amravati for the “mistake" he had committed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by supporting Navneet Rana.

"In the last elections, I had sought the support of people and made an appeal (to elect Rana). People elected the candidate I had appealed for. Time has come to amend that mistake," he said as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A high-profile election contest is developing between the BJP's Navneet Rana, the current MP who emerged victorious in the 2019 elections as an Independent, and the Congressman Balwant Wankhede in the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress leader Wankhede is contesting as a candidate of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress.

"No one in history can forget the contribution of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru but PM continuously criticizes him. Instead of telling what the Central government did in the last ten years, he (Modi) keeps criticising others. We fear that a new Putin is in the making in India", he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He hailed Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray for "shouldering the responsibility to protect the national interest" by working closely with the Congress and the NCP (SP) like in the past.

(With PTI inputs)

