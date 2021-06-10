This comes in the backdrop of the opposition, both Congress and BJP, alleging that Kerala is underreporting COVID-19 deaths and many deaths occurring due to COVID-related illness are not being categorised as COVID deaths.
The Congress-led UDF had raised the issue in the state assembly recently.
Opposition leader VD Satheesan had alleged that Kerala was not following ICMR guidelines on reporting COVID-19 deaths. The allegation was denied by Health Minister Veena George, who argued that the state was following WHO protocol.
The COVID review meeting also decided to enforce strict restrictions in areas with high Test Positivity Rate (TPR) and hotels will not be allowed to give takeaways on Saturdays and Sundays. Only home delivery will be permitted.
If COVID is reported in homes that do not have isolation facilities, the patient must be transferred to a Covid treatment center.
The Chief Minister said that the government had received complaints that some private unaided schools were collecting excessive fees.