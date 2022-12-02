New symbol of protest in China roils censors: Blank white papers

Over the weekend, amid one of the largest nationwide demonstrations that China has seen in decades, demonstrators used few or no words at all to protest Beijing’s strict pandemic policies, which show little sign of ending even as most of the rest of the world moves on. Across multiple major cities and university campuses, many protesters held up blank pages, causing some online observers to coin it the “white paper revolution." A Chinese stationery company issued a denial after rumors spread that it would suspend the sale of such paper.