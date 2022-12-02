New symbol of protest in China roils censors: Blank white papers
Protesters are using few or no words in public and online demonstrations to speak out against Beijing’s zero-Covid policies
SINGAPORE :On China’s heavily censored social media, a new target has emerged for internet police: blank sheets of white paper.
Platforms are rushing to remove images of people holding up the empty pages after protesters made them a symbol to express their frustration at China’s zero-Covid policies.
Over the weekend, amid one of the largest nationwide demonstrations that China has seen in decades, demonstrators used few or no words at all to protest Beijing’s strict pandemic policies, which show little sign of ending even as most of the rest of the world moves on. Across multiple major cities and university campuses, many protesters held up blank pages, causing some online observers to coin it the “white paper revolution." A Chinese stationery company issued a denial after rumors spread that it would suspend the sale of such paper.
Online, users of the ubiquitous social-media platform WeChat and Twitter-like Weibo posted digital white rectangles with the words “I love you, China. I love you, young people"—a symbol of solidarity and defiance that nodded to the shrinking public space for disagreement with authority.
It was one of a number of creative ways people used to register their feelings in the country, where dissent isn’t tolerated and widespread displays of disobedience are rare. Even as the censors raced to pull down videos of the countrywide protests off several social-media platforms, the speed and frequency of the protests occurring over the weekend made it difficult for censors to handle the volume of content uploaded online, according to social-media researchers and Chinese internet users.
Weibo Corp. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., which owns WeChat, didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Over the past decades, Chinese authorities have put in place a system of sophisticated and stringent internet filters to police the country’s online content. Even as internet discourse has generally been limited, Chinese President Xi Jinping has presided over a series of regulations to tighten government control, expanding censorship of voices opposing official viewpoints online.
Many Chinese social-media companies use keyword-filtering technology to keep sensitive discussions to a minimum, and run large teams of human censors to monitor and take down offending content.
Such oversight comes amid growing unhappiness with the country’s zero-Covid policies, in which Chinese officials have sought to suppress new coronavirus cases with harsh and sudden lockdowns.
Searches for the term “white paper" on WeChat and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, return videos of origami and art, instead of videos of Chinese protesters carrying blank sheets of paper. Weibo had been scrubbed clean of videos of such protests.
A search for the term Wulumuqi Zhong Road in Shanghai, where some of the most fiery protests took place Sunday, found many of the posts still searchable were from official accounts run by state or party-linked media or government agencies. Most of the posts were several months or years old.
The Wall Street Journal found one post on Monday afternoon that had been online for an hour that had evaded the censors: a user in Zhejiang had posted a photo of a box of A4 white printing paper, referring to a measurement of paper size commonly used outside the U.S., along with the caption: “I heard this item was recently sold out. #A4 #white paper #coronavirus #freedom."
Within a few hours, the post had been removed.
Douyin’s owner Bytedance Ltd., which also owns TikTok, didn’t respond to questions.
At Beijing’s Tsinghua University, one of China’s most prestigious universities, students began using blank pages as protest in defiance of a new university policy barring the printing of unverified content at university printing facilities, according to a letter alumni wrote to the university administration in support of the campus demonstrations.
“We believe the opposition of our classmates is completely justified," the letter said, bearing over 400 signatures. “Healthy public dialogue requires freedom of expression."
White paper was also used by protesters in Hong Kong to express discontent with the 2020 imposition of a sweeping National Security Law and by people in Russia opposing the war against Ukraine.
Many Chinese internet users who couldn’t post protest content within China chose to turn to overseas platforms such as Twitter to do so, resulting in dozens of these videos being circulated outside of the country.
Eric Liu, an analyst with the censorship-focused news website China Digital Times and who had worked as a censor at Weibo between 2011 and 2013, said he had seen much more engagement with his Twitter posts, written in Chinese, on the protests this weekend than before.
Twitter is banned in China but can be accessed through virtual private network accounts that circumvent the nation’s Great Firewall.
Other internet users chose to express their frustrations online by using phrases usually meant for praise and agreement, including variations of “yes yes yes" and “good good good." On WeChat, multiple articles simply repeating the Chinese characters for “yes," “sure," and “good" hundreds—even thousands—of times have garnered over 100,000 views.
Such comments flooded some of the posts of China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian’s official Weibo account. Several users responded “good good good good" to a post by Mr. Zhao on Sunday about gun-related deaths in the U.S. reaching more than 40,000 this year.
After the weekend, critical opinions about the country’s zero-Covid policy have also remained.
Some articles widely circulated on WeChat have challenged the authority of neighborhood committees, which have been the day-to-day enforcers of the central government’s Covid directives. Others have openly criticized Covid-testing providers for profiting from the continued mass-testing policies.
A user from the city of Chongqing, whose handle was “JustinTTTF," wrote the following on Mr. Zhao’s account on Sunday: “I want to leave my apartment complex. I want to go to work. I want to live a normal life."
The post received dozens of sympathetic comments.
Rachel Liang contributed to this article.