The easing of restrictions will be broadened from mid-February to include New Zealand citizens and eligible visa holders traveling from other countries and then to foreign nationals from the end of April.
A government statement said the end of heavily restricted travel, brought on by the pandemic, is now in sight. However, travelers would be required to test negative for Covid-19 before departure, on arrival and before entering the community after seven days of isolation at home.
New Zealand, which has been battling a monthslong outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant, has linked reopening within the country to a 90% vaccination rate. About 84% of the eligible population was vaccinated as of Wednesday.