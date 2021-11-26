New Zealand to gradually relax border closure from mid-January
New Zealand’s border closure, in place since March last year, will gradually be eased from mid-January for travelers who are vaccinated against Covid-19
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Zealand’s border closure, in place since March last year, will gradually be eased from mid-January for travelers who are vaccinated against Covid-19
WELLINGTON : New Zealand’s border closure, in place since March last year, will gradually be eased from mid-January for travelers who are vaccinated against Covid-19, the government said Wednesday.
WELLINGTON : New Zealand’s border closure, in place since March last year, will gradually be eased from mid-January for travelers who are vaccinated against Covid-19, the government said Wednesday.
The first step will be to allow vaccinated New Zealand citizens traveling from Australia to enter without undergoing the current mandatory two-week quarantine, a statement said.
The first step will be to allow vaccinated New Zealand citizens traveling from Australia to enter without undergoing the current mandatory two-week quarantine, a statement said.
The easing of restrictions will be broadened from mid-February to include New Zealand citizens and eligible visa holders traveling from other countries and then to foreign nationals from the end of April.
A government statement said the end of heavily restricted travel, brought on by the pandemic, is now in sight. However, travelers would be required to test negative for Covid-19 before departure, on arrival and before entering the community after seven days of isolation at home.
New Zealand, which has been battling a monthslong outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant, has linked reopening within the country to a 90% vaccination rate. About 84% of the eligible population was vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!