Newly-appointed Uttarakhand CM expands state cabinet: 11 ministers take oath

Newly-appointed Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat expanded his cabinet today with 11 ministers taking oath at 5 pm.

Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Harak Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Yashpal Arya, Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Subodh Uniyal took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Additionally, Rekha Arya, Dhan Singh Rawat, Swami Yatishwaranand took oath as Ministers with Independent charge.

Earlier in the day, Tirath Singh paid a courtesy visit to former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here.

On Wednesday, Tirath Singh, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, took oath as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister. He replaced Trivendra Singh, who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

Trivendra Singh's resignation had come after Dushyant Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, had submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership, detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place next year.

