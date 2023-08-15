Taking a jibe at prime minister Narendra Modi's claim that he will be back in ‘Red Fort next August 15’, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that PM Modi would hoist the national flag in his home next year.

"He will hoist the National Flag once again next year, he will do that at his home," Kharge told news agency ANI.

Kharge added, "Every person says that they come back again and again after winning. But making you win or lose is in the hands of people, in the hands of voters. To say in 2023, 'I will hoist the flag once again in 2024' is arrogance. If he keeps making comments on Opposition even on Independence Day, how will he build the nation?"

In a similar note, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "In the 2024 elections people of the country will decide who is coming back & who is not. Let us at least wait for 2024..."

Earlier today, PM Modi, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day on Tuesday asserted that he will return to power in 2024 and will detail the country’s achievements.

“The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort," PM Modi said.

PM Modi delivers 90 minutes speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for nearly 90 minutes in his 10th Independence Day address on Tuesday where he highlighted his government's achievements as well as various challenges and opportunities before the nation.

He had delivered his longest speech of 96 minutes from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2016 and spoke for 92 minutes in 2019. He gave his shortest Independence Day address in 2017 which lasted 56 minutes.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, the prime minister urged fellow citizens not to lose the opportunity to realise the country's potential as the decisions and sacrifices made in this period will impact the country for the next 1000 years.

(With agency inputs)