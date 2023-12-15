Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Nijjar killing: Amit Shah asks what India’s wanted terrorists are doing in Canada, rejects Justin Trudeau’s allegations

Nijjar killing: Amit Shah asks what India’s wanted terrorists are doing in Canada, rejects Justin Trudeau’s allegations

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

‘What are terrorists wanted in India doing in Canada?’ asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

Amit Shah has firmly rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of “potential" Indian involvement in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder. Shah's response, articulated during an Aaj Tak conclave, challenged the Canadian government's stance on the presence of individuals wanted in India on Canadian soil.

“What are terrorists wanted in India doing in Canada?" the Union Home Minister said. “We have completely denied these allegations. They should also answer what terrorists wanted in India were doing in Canada."

Also Read: ‘We felt quiet diplomacy and all…’Justin Trudeau on why he went ‘public’ on Nijjar Killing row

Shah's comments came shortly after Trudeau publicly suggested a link between the Indian government and the killing of Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist, in Surrey on June 18. The Canadian PM's decision to voice these allegations was, as he explained, a strategic move to deter similar actions in the future. He expressed these thoughts in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press news agency.

India-Canada diplomatic tensions

India-Canada relations have been strained after Trudeau's September 18 allegations. In response, India temporarily suspended visa issuance to Canadian citizens, a decision reversed after more than a month.

Also Read: India denies report of ‘secret memo’ against Hardeep Singh Nijjar: ‘Fake, completely fabricated’

Trudeau's approach included weeks of quiet diplomacy and discussions with Indian officials at high levels. He mentioned the importance of India's role in global leadership, especially in light of the upcoming G20 summit, and saw this as an opportunity for collaborative work.

During the interview, Trudeau revealed plans to disclose evidence in the Nijjar case, drawing parallels to the United States' approach in similar investigations. He also emphasised the Canadian government's efforts to maintain diplomatic discretion until the G20 summit.

Also Read: Nijjar killing: ‘India needs to work with us,’ says Justin Trudeau after US allegations

India has consistently dismissed Trudeau's claims as baseless and absurd. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, addressing the Rajya Sabha last week, confirmed that Canada has not provided India with any specific evidence or information regarding the allegations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
