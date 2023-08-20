Congress and AAP, part of INDIA bloc, have had friction over seat-sharing in Delhi for upcoming Lok Sabha polls. BJP mocks opposition unity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 20 August took a swipe at the Opposition unity Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc after Congress hit back at Arvind Kejriwal over his criticism of the Chhattisgarh government. Taking a swipe at the opposition, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla said, “Nikah se pehle Teen Talaq." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "In last few days, Nikah se pehle Teen Talaq. Congress says we will contest all seats against AAP in Delhi - AAP says Congress has no existence. Congress chief Anil Chaudhary labels Kejriwal corrupt. Kejriwal attacks Congress govt corruption in Chattisgarh. Pawan Khera challenges Delhi Model after Gundu Rao. Alka Lamba calls Kejriwal Aap ke thug. Conclusion: Amit Shah is always right ‘kaam khatam , dosti khatam’

Earlier on 19 August, the Congress took a swipe at at Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for his criticism of its government in Chhattisgarh. The Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera in a tweet also challenged Kejriwal to compare the performance of the previous Sheila Dikshit government with his current in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While campaigning in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Kejriwal slammed the "terrible condition" of Chhattisgarh government schools. Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed an AAP workers' convention in Raipur on Saturday.

Responding to Kejriwal's comment, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, “Why go to Raipur? Performance of our Chhattisgarh govt will be compared with the previous Raman Singh govt. Let us choose a sector of your choice and compare the performance of Congress government in Delhi vs your govt here. Ready for a debate?".

The Congress and AAP are part INDIA bloc wherein other opposition parties are also a part. There has been several occasions of friction between the two parties at the state-level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this week, fissures had emerged between the two over Congress leader Alka Lamba's remark that the Congress was looking to prepare on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, drawing a sharp response from AAP which had said what was the point of INDIA alliance if the grand old party was looking to go solo. The Congress had later clarified that no decision had been taken about alliance and the number of seats it would fight on in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Another Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has also been hitting out at AAP and said that he won't compare AAP with Jackals as even they possess some good qualities. Taking a jibe at Kejriwal on the Delhi ordinance issue, Dixit also cited that the kind of power Delhi chief minister want to save himself from corruption is not ethical.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}