As the US Presidential Elections 2024 inch closer, Nikki Haley is rising in the ranks. According to a recent opinion poll by The Wall Street Journal, the prominent Indian American candidate is now the third most popular choice within the Republican Party, trailing only former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Haley, in an interview with CBS News, challenged the assumption that Trump would be the Republican nominee for the upcoming elections. She expressed confidence that she herself would secure the nomination while also emphasising that any Republican candidate would be a superior choice over the current administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I don't think President Trump's going to be the nominee. I think it's going to be me. But I will tell you that any Republican is better than what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing," Haley told CBS News.

“I will make sure that that we're going to pick someone that's going to beat a President Kamala Harris, because we can't have a President Kamala Harris, or we'll never get our country back," she added.

Trump continues to lead national polls by a significant margin. RealClearPolitics, a platform that tracks major national polls, places Trump's popularity at 53.6%. Meanwhile, DeSantis stands at 13%, followed by another Indian American candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, at 7.1% and Haley at 6%.

On the topic of incumbent political figures, Haley articulated her stance in favour of term limits for US lawmakers and elected representatives. She further called for mental competency tests for politicians above 75, advocating for a generational shift in American politics.

Citing long-serving individuals like Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi, she urged that it was time for them to step aside and let younger leaders take the helm, PTI reported.

Haley underscored that the issue was not confined to any particular political party but was a systemic challenge that Congress needs to address. She stated it was crucial to pave the way for a new generation of conservative leaders committed to enhancing national security and economic policies.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author