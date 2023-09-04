Nikki Haley: Donald Trump won’t be the Republican nominee for US Presidential Elections 2024 but…1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Nikki Haley is rising in Republican popularity for the 2024 US elections while challenging the assumption of Donald Trump's nomination.
As the US Presidential Elections 2024 inch closer, Nikki Haley is rising in the ranks. According to a recent opinion poll by The Wall Street Journal, the prominent Indian American candidate is now the third most popular choice within the Republican Party, trailing only former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.