Nikki Haley is rising in Republican popularity for the 2024 US elections while challenging the assumption of Donald Trump's nomination.

As the US Presidential Elections 2024 inch closer, Nikki Haley is rising in the ranks. According to a recent opinion poll by The Wall Street Journal, the prominent Indian American candidate is now the third most popular choice within the Republican Party, trailing only former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Haley, in an interview with CBS News, challenged the assumption that Trump would be the Republican nominee for the upcoming elections. She expressed confidence that she herself would secure the nomination while also emphasising that any Republican candidate would be a superior choice over the current administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Also Read: US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley asked to go back to 'cow-worshipping' India "I don't think President Trump's going to be the nominee. I think it's going to be me. But I will tell you that any Republican is better than what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing," Haley told CBS News.

“I will make sure that that we're going to pick someone that's going to beat a President Kamala Harris, because we can't have a President Kamala Harris, or we'll never get our country back," she added.

Trump continues to lead national polls by a significant margin. RealClearPolitics, a platform that tracks major national polls, places Trump's popularity at 53.6%. Meanwhile, DeSantis stands at 13%, followed by another Indian American candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, at 7.1% and Haley at 6%.

Also Read: 'As a brown girl…': Nikki Haley flaunts Indian heritage as White House hopeful On the topic of incumbent political figures, Haley articulated her stance in favour of term limits for US lawmakers and elected representatives. She further called for mental competency tests for politicians above 75, advocating for a generational shift in American politics.

Citing long-serving individuals like Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi, she urged that it was time for them to step aside and let younger leaders take the helm, PTI reported.

Haley underscored that the issue was not confined to any particular political party but was a systemic challenge that Congress needs to address. She stated it was crucial to pave the way for a new generation of conservative leaders committed to enhancing national security and economic policies.

